2020 Ocak Ücretsiz Udemy Kursları - Teknofeed.COM

2020 Ocak Ücretsiz Udemy Kursları

Merhaba Tekno Feed takipçileri. Bu yazımızda sizlere Udemy üzerinde Ocak ayında ücretsiz olan kursları listeledik. Kurslar bu yazı yazıldığında ücretsiz durumdaydı. Bazı kurslarda değişiklikler meydana gelebilir.

NOT: Ücretli çıkan kurslar için önce çerezleri temizleyiniz.

NOT-1: Udemy kuponlarının sürelerinin olduğunu ve belirtilen süre sonunda ücretli olarak kursların satılacağını unutmayınız.

İşte Ücretsiz Udemy Kursları

Yeni Başlayanlar İçin Excel: https://www.udemy.com/course/useful-excel-for-beginners/

iOS 11 Geliştirmeye Giriş: Swift 4 ve Xcode 9: https://www.udemy.com/course/ios11development/

Android Uygulama Geliştirme: https://www.udemy.com/course/learn-android-application-development-y/

Ücretsiz Duyarlı Modern Web Sitesi Tasarımı: https://www.udemy.com/course/build-responsive-website-designs-with-html5-and-css/

Ücretsiz C# Eğitimi: https://www.udemy.com/course/cpp-short-and-sweet/

Ücretsiz Angular Eğitimi: https://www.udemy.com/course/angular-fast-crash-course/

Örneklerle React & Angular & Vue.js: https://www.udemy.com/course/react-vs-angular-vs-vuejs-by-example/

Başlangıç Seviye Java Eğitimi: https://www.udemy.com/course/java-tutorial/

Gelişmiş HTML5 Kampı: https://www.udemy.com/course/the-advanced-html5-bootcamp/

Ücretsiz Big Data Eğitimi: https://www.udemy.com/course/big-data-and-hadoop-essentials-free-tutorial/

Ücretsiz Dijital Pazarlama, SEO, Sosyal Medya Kursu: https://www.udemy.com/course/free-digital-marketing-seo-social-media-marketing-course/

Ücretsiz WordPress Eğitimihttps://www.udemy.com/course/how-to-make-a-wordpress-website-step-by-step-full-course/

Ücretsiz Scrum Eğitimi: https://www.udemy.com/course/free-60-minute-scrum-course/

Başlangıç Seviyesi SEO Eğitimi: https://www.udemy.com/course/seo-tutorial/

Youtube Gelirlerini ve Erişimini Artırmak İçin İpuçları: https://www.udemy.com/course/youtube-tips-to-increase-reach-ad-revenue/

Lightroom CC Eğitimi: https://www.udemy.com/course/lightroom-smart-collections-quick-develop-module/?couponCode=D32EB5305A69AB71D428

Üst Seviye Makine Öğrenimi: https://www.udemy.com/course/introduction-to-machine-learning-top-university-professor/?couponCode=FF3AFB1A861B71A541B3

Ücretsiz Python 3 Kursu: https://www.udemy.com/course/python3-ile-a-dan-z-ye-programlama/

Python ile Nesne Tabanlı Programlama: https://www.udemy.com/course/python-nesne-tabanli-programlama/

Etik Hacking Kursu: https://www.udemy.com/course/ethical-hacking-from-top-university-professor/?couponCode=79C229A0AF09567850CD

SEO Eğitimi: https://www.udemy.com/course/seo-training-learn-search-engine-optimization/

Laravel 6x Eğitimihttps://www.udemy.com/course/learn-laravel-6x/

Web Scraping Python: https://www.udemy.com/course/uncover-web-scraping/

