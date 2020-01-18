2020 Ocak Ücretsiz Udemy Kursları - Teknofeed.COM

Merhaba Tekno Feed takipçileri. Bu yazımızda sizlere Udemy üzerinde Ocak ayında ücretsiz olan kursları listeledik. Kurslar bu yazı yazıldığında ücretsiz durumdaydı. Bazı kurslarda değişiklikler meydana gelebilir.
NOT: Ücretli çıkan kurslar için önce çerezleri temizleyiniz.
NOT-1: Udemy kuponlarının sürelerinin olduğunu ve belirtilen süre sonunda ücretli olarak kursların satılacağını unutmayınız.
Yeni Başlayanlar İçin Excel: https://www.udemy.com/course/useful-excel-for-beginners/
iOS 11 Geliştirmeye Giriş: Swift 4 ve Xcode 9: https://www.udemy.com/course/ios11development/
Android Uygulama Geliştirme: https://www.udemy.com/course/learn-android-application-development-y/
Ücretsiz Duyarlı Modern Web Sitesi Tasarımı: https://www.udemy.com/course/build-responsive-website-designs-with-html5-and-css/
Ücretsiz C# Eğitimi: https://www.udemy.com/course/cpp-short-and-sweet/
Ücretsiz Angular Eğitimi: https://www.udemy.com/course/angular-fast-crash-course/
Örneklerle React & Angular & Vue.js: https://www.udemy.com/course/react-vs-angular-vs-vuejs-by-example/
Başlangıç Seviye Java Eğitimi: https://www.udemy.com/course/java-tutorial/
Gelişmiş HTML5 Kampı: https://www.udemy.com/course/the-advanced-html5-bootcamp/
Ücretsiz Big Data Eğitimi: https://www.udemy.com/course/big-data-and-hadoop-essentials-free-tutorial/
Ücretsiz Dijital Pazarlama, SEO, Sosyal Medya Kursu: https://www.udemy.com/course/free-digital-marketing-seo-social-media-marketing-course/
Ücretsiz WordPress Eğitimi: https://www.udemy.com/course/how-to-make-a-wordpress-website-step-by-step-full-course/
Ücretsiz Scrum Eğitimi: https://www.udemy.com/course/free-60-minute-scrum-course/
Başlangıç Seviyesi SEO Eğitimi: https://www.udemy.com/course/seo-tutorial/
Youtube Gelirlerini ve Erişimini Artırmak İçin İpuçları: https://www.udemy.com/course/youtube-tips-to-increase-reach-ad-revenue/
Lightroom CC Eğitimi: https://www.udemy.com/course/lightroom-smart-collections-quick-develop-module/?couponCode=D32EB5305A69AB71D428
Üst Seviye Makine Öğrenimi: https://www.udemy.com/course/introduction-to-machine-learning-top-university-professor/?couponCode=FF3AFB1A861B71A541B3
Ücretsiz Python 3 Kursu: https://www.udemy.com/course/python3-ile-a-dan-z-ye-programlama/
Python ile Nesne Tabanlı Programlama: https://www.udemy.com/course/python-nesne-tabanli-programlama/
Etik Hacking Kursu: https://www.udemy.com/course/ethical-hacking-from-top-university-professor/?couponCode=79C229A0AF09567850CD
SEO Eğitimi: https://www.udemy.com/course/seo-training-learn-search-engine-optimization/
Laravel 6x Eğitimi: https://www.udemy.com/course/learn-laravel-6x/
Web Scraping Python: https://www.udemy.com/course/uncover-web-scraping/